East Lothian Council launches special venture to tackle local fuel poverty

East Lothian Council has launched a new venture to offer affordable, sustainable and fair energy to the area’s residents as part of a joint commitment to help eradicate fuel poverty.

In association with Community Interest Company energy firm People’s Energy, it will create a new supplier called East Lothian Energy, which will offer both a variable and fixed tariff discounted from its regular rates and available exclusively to East Lothian residents.

This offer could deliver savings of up to £200 annually compared with the current energy price cap and it will also see customers benefit from automatic People’s Energy membership, which includes a pledge to pay back 75% of profits to all domestic customers through an annual rebate.

The move will also help reduce Scotland’s emissions, as electricity from People’s Energy comes from 100% renewable sources.

David Pike, CEO and Co-Founder of People’s Energy, said: “Within East Lothian, it is estimated that almost a quarter of households are living in fuel poverty, equating to 13,500 homes. With this new affordable tariff for East Lothian residents, we have the potential to reduce the fuel poverty gap in the area quite considerably.

“People’s Energy is a social enterprise that puts people and the planet before profits. We’re delighted to have the opportunity to partner with East Lothian Council to help make a positive change in the same area where People’s Energy first started three years ago.

“This collaboration with East Lothian Council is one of many steps we are taking to help eradicate fuel poverty and we would welcome other local authorities looking to do the same to get in touch.”