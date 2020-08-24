Guest Blog: Michael Prager – What is Net Zero Carbon & why should you care (N.B. you should)

Net Zero Carbon is the new ethical frontier that all of us; government, consumers, business will have to comply with over the next decade. Why? well partly because the UK has signed up to be net zero carbon by 2050.

More importantly because consumers are expecting the companies they choose to buy from to act responsibly to the world that they and their children will inherit.

Just like earlier ethical matters like ethical sourcing, diversity & provenance, net zero carbon is becoming a brand level requirement for millennial and younger consumers.

So what exactly is Net Zero Carbon?

