Half of young Brits ‘want a green job’

Half of young Brits want a job that helps protect the planet.

That’s according to a new survey by renewable energy company Good Energy, which suggests 45% of young British people consider sustainable sectors a more secure career path than those that pollute the environment.

The survey of more than 1,000 young people aged 18 to 34 also found around 57% of young people would prefer to work for an environmentally-sustainable business and nearly half worry about their future career following the impacts of the pandemic.

Sustainability and renewable energy are more attractive sectors for a future career than a job as a social media influencer or in retail, which were chosen by 10% and 8% of respondents.

The fossil fuels industry was the least attractive sector to young people, with just 6% saying they would like a career in the sector.

The findings of the survey also reveal more than half of Brits think climate breakdown is the next big global crisis after Covid-19.

Juliet Davenport, Climate Scientist and Founder of Good Energy, said: “Young people understand the volatile position we are in and want government and business to act so that we move the date back before it is too late.

“We owe it to future generations to prioritise a green recovery today. For better jobs, greener lives and a more hopeful future.”