UN launches new partnership to promote renewable energy in India

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has announced a new partnership with India’s largest renewable energy company, ReNew Power, to increase access to clean energy in the country.

The collaboration will see the implementation of renewable energy installations across India with the aim of shifting the current heating and cooling technologies to more energy-efficient applications.

The partnership will also implement solar off-grid projects.

According to the latest official figures, renewable sources constitute about 23.6% of the total installed energy capacity in India.

The country had an initial target of 175GW of renewables capacity by 2022 and at the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019, the Prime Minister announced an increase to 450GW.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew Power’s Chief Sustainability Officer, commented: “Through our association with UNEP, we are looking to work on issues which have the potential to accelerate growth and bring about socio-economic change in the area of environment and clean energy.”