Consortium builds ‘world’s largest wind turbine rotor test rig’

The Netherlands Technology Centre is building what it claims will be the ‘world’s largest wind turbine rotor test rig’.

GE Renewable Energy has joined forces with Danish supplier of rotor blades LM Wind Power and the Netherlands Organisation for applied scientific research TNO to construct this test facility.

The test rig aims to investigate the behaviour of wind turbine rotors under enormous mechanical loads caused by large blades.

Knowledge gained in the project will be used to improve existing design tools and will contribute to the design of larger rotors.

Peter Eecen, TNO Wind Energy Research and Development Manager, commented: “Without innovations, larger turbines would become too heavy and too expensive to be commercially viable.

“Fast-paced innovation in wind turbine blade and rotor design, materials, construction and manufacturing have made the upscaling of offshore wind turbines feasible and attractive around the world.”