GE to supply battery storage system for UK solar project

GE Renewable Energy has been chosen to provide a 25MW battery storage system to be integrated with a solar power plant in the UK.

Wykes will use GE’s Reservoir Energy Storage technology to add 60MW of solar capacity at the Chelveston Renewable Energy Park for a total of 120MW of solar power.

The site currently operates with 60MW of solar energy and 26MW of wind energy.

GE Renewable Energy says the storage system will be the UK’s first direct-DC-coupled solar deployment, where solar panels and batteries will share a common set of power conversion equipment.

This is expected to help improve the overall energy output of the solar-storage hybrid system while optimising costs and increasing the overall system reliability and flexibility.

Scott Coleman, Process and Controls Engineering Manager, Wykes Engineering Ltd said: “As part of our ongoing relationship with GE Renewable Energy, we selected their power storage system as it was flexible, scalable and allowed us to perform a range of tasks enabling us to provide resilient services, not only to the National Grid but to our private energy consumers within our expanding onsite grid.”