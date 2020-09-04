UK energy demand ‘reaches pre-lockdown levels for the first time’

Energy demand reached pre-lockdown levels at the beginning of August for the first time since the coronavirus restrictions were initially imposed in the UK.

That’s according to a new report by Cornwall Insight, which suggests since July, there has been a gradual rise in energy demand back up towards 2019 levels.

In addition, the consultancy firm forecasts that energy demand for the rest of the financial year could stay much closer to the levels seen last year.

The report attributes the rise in demand to the relaxing of lockdown measures, businesses opening back up and the warm weather spell causing higher demand for air conditioning and cooling.

James Brabben, Wholesale Manager at Cornwall Insight, said: “Even if many employees choose to work from home, our modelling suggests that demand may be boosted further by workers not returning to office environments.

“This is because lighting and heating used in households are typically far less efficient than in businesses.”