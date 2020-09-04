Finance & Markets, Policy

French Government to invest €30bn in the green transition

The stimulus will support new technologies and renovating processes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 4 September 2020
French Government has unveiled a new recovery plan, including a €30 billion (£26.7bn) investment in the green transition.

That is part of a €100 billion (£89.2bn) programme, named ‘France Relance’, which is aimed at creating jobs, saving struggling businesses and protecting the environment.

Part of the recovery plan, which aims to support new technologies and renovating processes, involves €2 billion (£1.7bn) of funding for the hydrogen industry.

It will also allow the reopening of night trains, the construction of 100,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by the end of 2021 and 600 more cycle paths.

Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition said: “The plan France Relance is a giant step forward for France’s ecological transition.

“By its ambition, its consistency and its solidity, it makes us switch to the economy of tomorrow, carbon-free and resource-efficient.”

