Giant onshore wind farm in Austria granted €107.4m

Funding worth €107.4 million (£95.8m) has been granted for the development of one of the largest onshore wind farms in Austria.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and UniCredit Bank Austria are providing the funding for the 143MW wind farm, which will generate enough electricity to power around 90,000 homes.

The project will support Austria’s ambition to produce its entire electricity supply using renewable energy sources by 2030.

Construction of the wind farm, which will be run by PÜSPÖK Group, started in 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Lukas Püspök, Managing Partner of PÜSPÖK Group said: “This repowering project triples the energy produced over the same surface area, testifying to the technological and economic progress made in the use of wind power in the last 20 years. This marks a milestone in Austria’s path towards achieving its climate goals.

“Further major efforts are needed to address the climate crisis. A long term positive framework for the development of renewables must finally become a reality.”