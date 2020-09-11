Brits spend £584m on energy bills every year keeping pets warm at home

Brits spend up to £584 million on energy bills every year to keep their pets cosy at home.

That’s according to research by the insurance comparison site Confused, which suggests energy spend per household for a pet is £121 a year, generated through leaving TVs, lighting, heating and fans on just to make them feel more comfortable.

Findings of the report also reveal almost 28% of pet owners put the radio on every day for their pets while 25% leave the television on every day.

Cat owners use the most energy to keep their pets pampered at an average cost of £858 per cat over their lifespan while dog owners spend slightly less at £675, according to the study.

It also notes pet owners in Oxford spend the most money on energy for their pets by a big margin, at an average of £296 per pet per year, followed by Worcester at £208.

Max Green, Energy Expert at Confused, commented: “We’re a nation of animal lovers, and it’s clear from our research that some of us are spending a significant amount of money to keep them happy, giving them extra comforts we may not even consider for ourselves.”