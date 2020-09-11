Infrastructure, Technology

Centrica powers 32 double-decker e-buses in Manchester

The e-bus fleet is forecast to save an estimated 920,000 litres of diesel a year and reduce annual carbon dioxide by 2,400 tonnes

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 11 September 2020
Image: Stagecoach / Centrica

Centrica has rolled out bus charging infrastructure to power a total of 32 fully-electric double-decker buses in Manchester.

That comes after a partnership with the transport group Stagecoach, which is delivering one of Europe’s largest single investments in electric buses, after securing £6.9 million in funding from the Department of Transport’s Ultra Low-Emission Bus Scheme (ULEB).

The e-bus fleet operates two services connecting Manchester city centre, airport, five hospitals and two universities, saving an estimated 920,000 litres of diesel a year and reducing annual carbon dioxide by 2,400 tonnes.

The buses are equipped with two charging points and each charger has twin 40kW AC feeds – this means when combined, buses can be recharged in just three and a half hours.

Centrica / Stagecoach

Centrica Business Solutions led the design and delivery of the charging infrastructure which includes on-site solar generation and a charger energy management system.

Elisabeth Tasker, Managing Director of Stagecoach Manchester, said: “This is a significant milestone in the history of transport in Greater Manchester and represents one of the biggest single investments in electric buses anywhere in Europe.

“It will deliver major benefits for our customers, the region and other road users in delivering greener transport on some of Manchester’s busiest roads.”

Chris Jackson, Head of Fleet Partnerships at Centrica Business Solutions, commented: “The success of this project came as a result of sharing our expertise derived from a long history in energy, infrastructure and optimisation.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast