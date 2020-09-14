Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Veolia and Solvay team up to give second life to EV batteries

The collaboration will optimise the extraction, purification and transformation of critical metals into raw materials for new batteries

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 14 September 2020
Image: Veolia / Solvay

Resource management company Veolia has partnered with science business Solvay to develop resource efficiency for critical metals used in lithium-ion electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Solvay will optimise the extraction and purification of critical metals such as cobalt, nickel and lithium and transform them into raw materials for new batteries.

Veolia has already been dismantling batteries for EVs since 2013 at its recycling facility in France – mechanical and hydrometallurgical processes make it possible to treat the active cells and extract the active metals.

These metals are then used by industry and transformed into new materials.

Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, said: “The recycling of EV batteries and the management of the pollutants they contain are major ecological and industrial challenges.

“By partnering, Veolia and Solvay help develop the recycling value chain and the production of strategic raw materials for the production of new batteries.”

