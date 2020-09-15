icSynergy is one of the first UK businesses to focus on full Energy Management and Monitoring Solutions. It successfully integrates Energy Management, (through Energinet by Cebyc), with latest available technologies on the market, paving the way to ISO50001 accreditation.

Energinet is your top layer software infrastructure; bringing together meter data, important KPIs and providing the right reports and tools to enable you to make important decisions on reducing your energy usage.

Energinet is at the core of your business and moves from reactive to proactive practices, providing widely sought carbon footprint reduction, and saving huge man hour costs for your business.