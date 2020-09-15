Ofgem seeks views to help design digital services for low carbon heat schemes

Ofgem is seeking views to help design user-friendly digital services for future low carbon heat schemes in the UK.

It is conducting research to capture insights to help identify users, their needs and obtain feedback and recommendations on how the regulator can provide excellent user experience for the proposed services.

It follows a consultation launched by BEIS earlier this year, which included proposals for two new schemes to incentivise the cost-effective installation of low carbon heat technologies and the generation of renewable heat.

They included the Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS) and a Clean Heat Grant (CHG).

Ofgem has been named as the intended administrator for the schemes and is inviting participants to assist in the research by means of interviews, workshops, questionnaires and surveys.

It welcomes participation from anyone with an interest in the new schemes, including homeowners and housing organisations with heat pumps or biomass boilers installed on their properties, anyone previously engaged with Ofgem’s digital services, homeowners looking to install renewable technologies and small to medium and large organisations including hotels, housing developers, farms, retailers, universities and NHS Trusts.

In addition, agencies, consultancies and charities that provide guidance and information on renewable energy, biomethane, heat pump and biomass boiler installers and renewable trade associations can also participate in the research.

Ofgem states: “These research sessions will focus on the design of the digital services.

“We welcome any learnings and feedback from organisations or individuals who have experience of Ofgem’s current schemes or of their implementation. Your input will help to ensure that the services meet the needs of CHG and GGSS participants in the years to come.”