Scottish island communities to receive £2m for green recovery

The Scottish Government has announced a £2 million programme aimed at supporting locally-led green projects in island communities to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Islands Green Recovery Programme is now open for applications and will deliver investment in low carbon transport, food sustainability and zero waste projects.

Part of the funding will be used to help independent food retailers and businesses to introduce packaging-free shops and remove the need for disposable packaging.

Sustainable initiatives, climate change projects and those that aim to improve local supply chains can also apply for funding.

The £2 million is shared between:

Zero Waste Scotland fund – £300,000 to introduce packaging-free shops

Energy Saving Trust fund – £300,000 to support carbon-neutral initiatives

Inspiring Scotland fund – £900,000 to support community recovery projects

Highlands and Islands Enterprise fund – £500,000 to support green economic recovery

Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “We know that COVID-19 has had and continues to have a profound impact on our island communities. We want to use the learning from impacts encountered and solutions that have been identified during this pandemic to build the resilience of our island communities.

“The Islands Green Recovery Programme will stimulate new economic activity across our islands, helping businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic and creating new, quality jobs.

“We know being environmentally responsible and mitigating the effects of climate change can be more expensive for people living on our islands. This investment will also help reduce that financial burden and back projects that support sustainable, on-island employment.”