World Nuclear Association appoints new Director General

The World Nuclear Association has appointed Dr Sama Bilbao y León as the next Director General.

The organisation’s current Director General Agneta Rising, who has been in the role since January 2013, will be stepping down at the end of October.

The Association’s mission is to promote a wider understanding of nuclear energy among key international influencers by producing authoritative information and developing common industry positions. It promotes nuclear energy as a sustainable electricity source and strategically represents the industry’s interests in important energy debates worldwide.

Ms Rising said: “It has been an immense privilege for me to lead the Association and I am confident that it is in a great place to continue its essential work. The Association has achieved the highest recognition from other global, intergovernmental and governmental organisations and with the Harmony goal, we now have a joint vision for the global industry to move ahead with full speed.

Dr Bilbao y León is currently the Head of the Division of Nuclear Technology Development and Economics at OECD Nuclear Energy Agency and brings a diverse professional experience, having worked in the nuclear industry and in international organisations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

She is said to be well-versed in all topics related to nuclear energy, including nuclear safety, energy and environmental policy, electricity markets and economics.

She added: “I am honoured and delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead World Nuclear Association. Agneta leaves some very big shoes to fill and I will do my best to do so. I look forward to working together with the Association’s members, the Board and the Secretariat to continue making the case for nuclear energy as a clean, reliable, cost-effective and low carbon energy source.”