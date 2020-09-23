Airbus unveils designs for ‘world’s first’ zero-emission commercial jet

Airbus has unveiled three different designs for what claims will be the ‘world’s first’ zero-emission commercial jet.

Named ZEROe, the planes would be powered mainly with liquid hydrogen, could potentially carry up 200 passengers and travel with a range of up to 2,000 nautical miles.

Each of the designs represents a different approach to achieving a flight with zero emissions, using technologies and aerodynamic configurations – despite not having any detailed plans available, the company suggests they could start flying by 2035.

The company believes hydrogen as a power source could hold the key to the decarbonisation of aerospace and other industries.

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, said: “This is a historic moment for the commercial aviation sector as a whole and we intend to play a leading role in the most important transition this industry has ever seen.

“Together with the support from government and industrial partners, we can rise up to this challenge to scale-up renewable energy and hydrogen for the sustainable future of the aviation industry.”