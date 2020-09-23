China vows to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2060

China has pledged to scale up its Paris Agreement climate target and achieve carbon-neutrality by 2060.

Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated the country aims to see carbon dioxide emissions peak before 2030.

He said: “We call on all countries to pursue innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all, seize the historic opportunities presented by the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, achieve a green recovery of the world economy in the post-Covid era and thus create a powerful force driving sustainable development.”

Mr. Jinping also added China will set up a UN Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre and an International Research Centre of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals that will work on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, commented: “Fantastic news! A big swift for curbing emissions and a significant step forward in international cooperation in climate action.”

The announcement was also welcomed by Greenpeace Executive Director Jennifer Morgan who said: “It is an important signal that responding to the climate crisis is top of mind and top of agenda for China.

“Moving this announcement into a concrete plan is critical so that China’s decisions domestically match this commitment.”