Climate change: Scotland becomes European Co-Chair of Under2 Coalition

Scotland has been formally confirmed as the European Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition, which is a network of more than 200 governments set up to drive climate action globally.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will formally hold the role on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Other Co-Chairs of the Coalition include heads of KwaZulu-Natal, Querétaro and California.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It is an honour to be asked to serve as European Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition. The next 24 months will be a critical time for climate action, with 2020 marking five years since the Paris Agreement and November 2021 seeing the rescheduled COP26 take place in Glasgow.

“I want COP26 to be milestone in the world’s transition to a net zero future but for that to happen, states and regions must work together – to press for change and to turn our own ambitions into actions.

“I also want our time as Co-Chair to ensure inclusion is at the heart of the Coalition’s work. Those least responsible for the climate emergency face its worst impacts. We must ensure their voices are heard as we work with our partners across the world to ensure no one is left behind on our journey to net zero.”

She also announced £149,000 of funding to help women and young children in the global south respond to the climate emergency and engage in international climate action.

The Malawi Climate Leaders project will use part of the funding to create a network of young people to become advocates for action on climate change and deliver practical initiatives.

It is also helping raise further awareness of international climate justice, helping young people in Scotland learn about its work in Malawi and to help amplify the voice of young people at international climate talks like COP26.