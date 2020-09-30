New wind energy training centre opened in Houston

A new training centre has been opened in Houston after achieving accreditation from the Global Wind Organisation (GWO).

Alpha, a provider of specialist engineering services to the onshore and offshore wind industry, is one of only seven providers accredited to supply the globally recognised GWO training courses in the US.

The company, which was acquired by Sparrows Group in 2017, will provide its basic safety training (BST) to both individuals and businesses working in the rapidly growing wind energy market in the region.

The BST training consists of four main modules – manual handling, fire awareness, first aid and working at heights, with each module focusing on working safely in the remote environment of a wind turbine and combines classroom theory with practical tasks.

Mikkel Lund, Chief Executive Officer at Alpha said: “The accreditation from GWO is a significant achievement for our US operations as we continue to expand in the region. Traditionally, operators have each had their own standards and companies have had to train personnel in multiple ways. GWO has created a standardised process which delivers greater efficiencies and assurances for the global wind sector.

“There has been a clear increase in the number of operators and turbine manufacturers requesting GWO standards as they recognise the consistent high standard of this training. We are thrilled to be one of only a small number of companies able to offer this to our growing client base.”