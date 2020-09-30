Efficiency & Environment, Technology

New wind energy training centre opened in Houston

Alpha has become one of only seven providers accredited to supply the globally recognised training courses in the US

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Wednesday 30 September 2020
Image: Alpha

A new training centre has been opened in Houston after achieving accreditation from the Global Wind Organisation (GWO).

Alpha, a provider of specialist engineering services to the onshore and offshore wind industry, is one of only seven providers accredited to supply the globally recognised GWO training courses in the US.

The company, which was acquired by Sparrows Group in 2017, will provide its basic safety training (BST) to both individuals and businesses working in the rapidly growing wind energy market in the region.

The BST training consists of four main modules – manual handling, fire awareness, first aid and working at heights, with each module focusing on working safely in the remote environment of a wind turbine and combines classroom theory with practical tasks.

Mikkel Lund, Chief Executive Officer at Alpha said: “The accreditation from GWO is a significant achievement for our US operations as we continue to expand in the region. Traditionally, operators have each had their own standards and companies have had to train personnel in multiple ways. GWO has created a standardised process which delivers greater efficiencies and assurances for the global wind sector.

“There has been a clear increase in the number of operators and turbine manufacturers requesting GWO standards as they recognise the consistent high standard of this training. We are thrilled to be one of only a small number of companies able to offer this to our growing client base.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast