Renewable energy jobs continue to boom, reaching 11.5m in 2019

Almost 11.5 million people were employed in the renewable energy sector worldwide in 2019, continuing a long-term growth trend.

That’s according to a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which estimates half a million new jobs in the industry were created last year – Asia accounted for 63% of total jobs in renewables globally.

Findings of the report also show solar photovoltaics retained the top spot, making up 33% of the total renewable energy workforce and an estimated 3.8 million jobs, followed by wind power, which employed 1.2 million people.

The analysis also demonstrates biofuels jobs worldwide expanded to 2.5 million, driven by output growth of 2% for ethanol and 13% for biodiesel in 2019.

Although hydropower had the largest installed capacity of all renewables, its growth slowed, according to IRENA, which notes the sector employed close to 2 million people.

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, said: “Renewable energy, now predominant in new electric power capacity, has proven especially flexible, cost-effective and resilient in the face of the 2020 health and economic crisis.

“Even better, renewables create numerous and diverse jobs.”