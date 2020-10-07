UK Government agrees to invest £26.5m in clean growth projects in Angus

The UK Government has agreed to plans for a £26.5 million Angus Fund to invest in clean growth, low carbon and agritech projects in the region.

It follows proposals from Angus Council, which includes an investment of up to £5.6 million to promote North Angus and Montrose as a clean growth zone where new technologies can be used to improve energy efficiency.

That includes support for developing a Drone Port at Montrose which will benefit the emerging offshore wind developments and create a regulated testing area to attract companies from across the UK.

A further £5.9 million will be invested in low carbon projects across the region, such as hydrogen and electric vehicles (EVs) and reducing the carbon impact of housing.

In addition, £15 million will support the development of agritech for the region’s vital agricultural sector.

This will develop technologies that can increase sustainable crop production, improve food security and nutrition and reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint with the aim of achieving net zero or carbon negative production systems.

The Angus Fund is part of the Tay Cities Deal, a partnership between local, Scottish and UK Governments and the private, academic and voluntary sectors which seeks to create a “smarter and fairer” Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth & Kinross.

UK Government Minister Iain Stewart said: “These are an exciting set of proposals for Angus with the ability to transform the region into a powerhouse for clean growth and green jobs.

“From the outset the UK Government was determined that the Tay Cities Deal should deliver for the people of Angus and our £26.5 million investment will do just that.

“We have now committed more than £1.5 billion to City Region and Growth Deals across Scotland to create opportunities and secure the future of our economy.”