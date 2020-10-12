Scotland launches £3.5m fund for climate-friendly projects

The Scottish Government has announced a £3.5 million fund to deliver community projects that help tackle climate change.

The Community Climate Asset Fund is offering grants of up to £100,000 for projects supporting community climate action, including those that boost energy efficiency in buildings and enable the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and bikes.

Smaller grants of up to £10,000 will support active travel and waste reduction projects and enable community groups and schools to buy tools and equipment for food growing projects.

Applications, which must be submitted by 9th November 2020, will be assessed and funding allocated to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

They must be able to spend all funding and complete their projects by the end of March 2021.

The funding has been fast-tracked by the government to help local communities drive their green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Communities across the country are playing a vital role in responding to the pandemic crisis and in maintaining our resilience, our sense of spirit and our local support network.

“They will also play a critical role in supporting our recovery from the pandemic and in ensuring we work with shared endeavour towards ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change.

“It is clear that we must learn from our experience of lockdown – how we work, how we travel, how we live – and apply this to our approach to becoming a net zero society. In what remains an exceptionally difficult time for us all, this funding will provide fast, tangible support to deliver long-lasting benefits to communities across Scotland.”