Massive 204MW solar park construction kicks off in Chile

The plant is forecast to produce around 589GWh of energy, avoiding the emission of 439,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 12 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Energy company Enel Chile, through its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power Chile, has started construction on a new 204MW photovoltaic (PV) park.

The $164 million (£126m) solar plant, which is due to be completed by July 2021, will be spread across an area of approximately 700 hectares and will include the installation of 472,590 bifacial PV modules.

Once operational, the plant is predicted to produce around 589GWh of energy, avoiding the emission of 439,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Salvatore Bernabei, Chief Executive Officer of Enel Green Power and Head of the Global Power Generation business line, said: “This effort underscores once more our tireless commitment to accelerate Chile‘s energy transition, paving the way towards a clean and efficient energy matrix while supporting the country’s sustainability ambitions.”

