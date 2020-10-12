US to help Romania expand and modernise civil nuclear power programme

The US and Romanian Governments have announced an initial agreement to co-operate on the expansion and modernisation of Romania’s civil nuclear power programme.

The historic draft Intergovernmental Agreement, once formally executed, will lay the foundation for Romania to use US expertise and technology within a multinational team building reactor Units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant and refurbishing reactor Unit 1.

The partnership will also ensure electricity security and improve economic growth and strengthen their bilateral relationship under various multilateral frameworks, including the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Co-operation (P-TECH).

Under P-TECH, the US and Romania will co-chair a working group on civil nuclear co-operation and remain a cornerstone for expanding the strategic and commercial partnership.

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said: “Nuclear energy is crucial to ensuring Romania has a reliable, affordable and emission-free supply of electricity and the US nuclear industry looks forward to providing their expertise to advance this important energy source.

“This agreement between the US and Romania furthers our mutual energy co-operation and will strengthen the energy security of both our nations.”