Finance & Markets, Technology

US to help Romania expand and modernise civil nuclear power programme

Romania will use US expertise and technology for the development of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Monday 12 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The US and Romanian Governments have announced an initial agreement to co-operate on the expansion and modernisation of Romania’s civil nuclear power programme.

The historic draft Intergovernmental Agreement, once formally executed, will lay the foundation for Romania to use US expertise and technology within a multinational team building reactor Units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant and refurbishing reactor Unit 1.

The partnership will also ensure electricity security and improve economic growth and strengthen their bilateral relationship under various multilateral frameworks, including the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Co-operation (P-TECH).

Under P-TECH, the US and Romania will co-chair a working group on civil nuclear co-operation and remain a cornerstone for expanding the strategic and commercial partnership.

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said: “Nuclear energy is crucial to ensuring Romania has a reliable, affordable and emission-free supply of electricity and the US nuclear industry looks forward to providing their expertise to advance this important energy source.

“This agreement between the US and Romania furthers our mutual energy co-operation and will strengthen the energy security of both our nations.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast