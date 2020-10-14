IKEA pledges to close loop by buying customers’ used furniture in exchange for vouchers

IKEA stores in the UK and Ireland will soon buy back used furniture from customers in exchange for gift vouchers.

This is part of a new initiative that aims to support the circularity goal of the retail giant and offer customers more affordable and sustainable options on its range of products.

Customers selling their old IKEA office drawers, tables, chairs, desks, shelving and cupboards will receive a refund card to spend in-store.

The customers who want to sell their furniture have to submit photographs of it and they are expected to receive an offer after an evaluation conducted by IKEA’s team.

Depending on the condition of the furniture traded in, the voucher could be worth as much as 50% of the original price if items are with no scratches – products with minor scratches are set to be exchanged for vouchers worth 40% of the original price, while pieces with several scratches will get vouchers worth 30% of the item’s original value.

The company says it will resell all the used furniture as second-hand and it will recycle or donate to local community projects pieces that cannot be resold.

The ‘Buy Back’ programme will begin in the UK and Ireland on 27th November, Black Friday.

Peter Jelkeby, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer IKEA UK and Ireland, commented: “Sustainability is the defining issue of our time and IKEA is committed to being part of the solution to promote sustainable consumption and combat climate change.”

Hege Sæbjørnsen, Country Sustainability Manager at IKEA UK and Ireland, added: “Currently, 45% of total global carbon emissions come from the way the world produces and uses everyday products.

“Being circular is a good business opportunity as well as a responsibility and the climate crisis requires us all to radically rethink our consumption habits.”