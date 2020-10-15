Almost a million low-income pensioners to receive £140 discount on their energy bills

Almost a million low-income pensioners are set to receive £140 off their electricity bills this winter as part of the Warm Home Discount scheme launched by the government.

The money is a one-off discount on the electricity bill, between September and March.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) notes most pensioners will receive their discounts between now and January.

People who are currently on certain state benefits and others who may be classed as vulnerable are eligible for the initiative.

A further 220,000 pensioners who meet the eligibility criteria are being encouraged to claim the discount through a dedicated helpline.

DWP says consumers can still qualify for the discount if they use a prepayment meter.