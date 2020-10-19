Infrastructure

Swedish council votes in favour of nuclear waste disposal facility

The final decision now lies with the Swedish Government and is the last remaining decision point for developer SKB to obtain the construction licence for the repository in Forsmark

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Monday 19 October 2020
Image: SKB

The Municipality Council of Östhammar in Sweden has voted in favour of plans to build a geological disposal facility (GDF) for spent nuclear fuel.

Swedish nuclear fuel and waste management company SKB says the community also showed “strong support” for the facility throughout the development process, with 82% of respondents to the annual poll in the municipality stating they were in favour of the plans.

A permanent deep disposal facility is internationally recognised as the safest and most secure way to manage higher activity waste for the long term.

The final decision now lies with the Swedish Government and is the last remaining decision point for SKB to obtain the construction licence for the repository in Forsmark.

SKB CEO Johan Dasht said: “It is very gratifying indeed that Östhammar Municipality has made this historic decision. This is absolutely crucial for making it possible for Sweden to take the final responsibility for the radioactive waste produced by our generation.”

Countries around the world are planning to dispose such waste in GDFs, including Canada, Finland, France, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

In the UK, Radioactive Waste Management (RWM) plans to work in partnership with a number of communities from across the country to explore how having a GDF in their area can provide long term economic and employment benefits and play a major part in their development plans.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast