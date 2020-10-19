GE Renewable Energy awarded deal for ‘one of the largest’ wind power projects in India

GE Renewable Energy has been awarded a deal for what claims to be ‘one of the largest’ wind power projects in India.

The company has been selected by the renewable energy corporation SB Energy to supply, install and commission 121 sets of onshore wind turbines, for a 327MW wind farm in Madhya Pradesh, in Central India.

The project is forecast to produce enough energy for 250,000 households in India.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind business in South Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said: “It is one of the largest wind projects ever awarded in India and will significantly contribute to the country’s renewable aspirations.

“The project is a testament to GE’s ability to not only offer state of the art technology but also site development solutions to maximise customer returns.”