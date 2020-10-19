Vattenfall signs MoU to explore offshore wind options in Poland and the Baltic Sea

Energy giant Vattenfall and the chemical raw materials manufacturer Synthos have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore offshore wind options in Poland and the Baltic Sea.

The collaboration launch follows a declaration of cooperation signed by the Baltic countries in the field of offshore wind energy.

Catrin Jung, Head of Vattenfall’s Offshore Wind Energy Business, said: “We believe that cooperation between industrial and energy companies is an important step forward in our goal of enabling life without fossil fuels.”

Zbigniew Warmuz, Chief Executive Officer of Synthos, commented: “With such an experienced partner as Vattenfall, we can change the Polish economy and implement deep decarbonisation.”

By 2030, Poland aims to have installed 3.8GW of offshore wind.