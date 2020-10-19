Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Vattenfall signs MoU to explore offshore wind options in Poland and the Baltic Sea

The energy giant will collaborate with the chemical manufacturer Synthos

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 19 October 2020
Energy giant Vattenfall and the chemical raw materials manufacturer Synthos have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore offshore wind options in Poland and the Baltic Sea.

The collaboration launch follows a declaration of cooperation signed by the Baltic countries in the field of offshore wind energy.

Catrin Jung, Head of Vattenfall’s Offshore Wind Energy Business, said: “We believe that cooperation between industrial and energy companies is an important step forward in our goal of enabling life without fossil fuels.”

Zbigniew Warmuz, Chief Executive Officer of Synthos, commented: “With such an experienced partner as Vattenfall, we can change the Polish economy and implement deep decarbonisation.”

By 2030, Poland aims to have installed 3.8GW of offshore wind.

