EDP Renewables inks agreement to co-develop 900MW wind portfolio in Greece

EDP Renewables (EDPR) has reached an agreement with the infrastructure group ELLAKTOR for the joint-development of onshore wind farms with a capacity of 900MW in Greece.

The €1 billion (£900m) plan involves the development of wind parks in various parts of Greece. and its first stage will see the construction of two wind parks with a maximum capacity of 436.8MW in Evia.

Spyridon Martinis, Chief Operating Officer Offshore and Chief Development Officer at EDPR said: “We have confirmed the country’s potential in renewable energies and want to assume a leading role in the transition of its economy towards a more modern, independent and environmentally friendly model.”

ELLAKTOR Group Chief Executive Officer Anastasios Kallitsantsis commented: “Through this agreement, ELLAKTOR further emerges as a pole of attraction for reliable international investors, capable of creating alliances, which improve the country’s investment profile, support the development of the Greek economy and protect the environment.”