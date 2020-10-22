Infrastructure

EDP Renewables inks agreement to co-develop 900MW wind portfolio in Greece

The investment for the development of wind parks in various parts of Greece will exceed €1 billion

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 22 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

EDP Renewables (EDPR) has reached an agreement with the infrastructure group ELLAKTOR for the joint-development of onshore wind farms with a capacity of 900MW in Greece.

The €1 billion (£900m) plan involves the development of wind parks in various parts of Greece. and its first stage will see the construction of two wind parks with a maximum capacity of 436.8MW in Evia.

Spyridon Martinis, Chief Operating Officer Offshore and Chief Development Officer at EDPR said: “We have confirmed the country’s potential in renewable energies and want to assume a leading role in the transition of its economy towards a more modern, independent and environmentally friendly model.”

ELLAKTOR Group Chief Executive Officer Anastasios Kallitsantsis commented: “Through this agreement, ELLAKTOR further emerges as a pole of attraction for reliable international investors, capable of creating alliances, which improve the country’s investment profile, support the development of the Greek economy and protect the environment.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast