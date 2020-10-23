Global electricity system operators launch consortium for clean energy transition

National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) has partnered with power system operators from around the world to launch a consortium aimed at overcoming some of the key challenges associated with the clean energy transition.

The Global Power System Transformation Consortium (G-PST) highlights the importance of a global collaborative effort in overcoming technical barriers related to the integration of clean energy into electricity systems at an unprecedented scope and scale.

The G-PST is being led by the heads of six of the world’s leading system operators – National Grid ESO, Australia Energy Market Operator (AEMO), California Independent System Operator (CAISO), Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Ireland’s System Operator (EirGrid) and Denmark’s System Operator (Energinet).

They aim to dramatically accelerate the transition to low emission and low cost, secure and reliable power systems, contributing to more than 50% reduction of pollutants globally over the next 10 years through efficient integration of clean energy into electricity systems.

They are partnering with more than 25 prominent system operators from Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and other regions as well as research and educational institutions from around the world.

Key sponsors and partners of the G-PST Consortium include Wellspring Climate Initiative, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), BMWi (Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Germany) and Energy Innovation.

National Grid ESO Director Fintan Slye said: “We’re excited to join fellow system operators in leading the consortium’s research agenda that is holistic and driven by making it all work together.

“Through the consortium, we’ll scale up global research collaboration on cutting-edge technical innovations in areas such as real-time intelligent control applications and state-of-the-art power electronics that will enhance the reliability and accelerate our transitions to best-in-class, low emission reliable power systems. These pioneering innovations will be shared rapidly with countries around the world.”