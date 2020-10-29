Francisco Cabadas

Francisco has over 10 years of experience developing and financing sustainable infrastructure in multiple subsidy free geographies. He has experience in designing, developing and implementing strategic business opportunities into self-sustainable companies that create environmental, economic and social value.

Francisco started his career as a technical asset manager for an investment fund were the World Bank through the International Finance Corporation (IFC) was a shareholder. Francisco has participated in assessing and developing over 500 MW solar projects globally. Prior to joining AMP Clean Energy, Francisco has acted as Head of Energy, Latin America Director and Energy COO of leading asset and investment management companies in the solar industry based in Mexico, Dubai and now in the UK.

Francisco has an MPhil in Engineering for Sustainable Development from the University of Cambridge.

If you would like to schedule a free online consultation with Francisco, contact Harry Matyjaszek:

Harry Matyjaszek: 07527 206777 or [email protected]