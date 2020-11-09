Highview Power breaks ground on CRYOBattery storage facility in Manchester

Highview Power has announced it has started construction of a CRYOBattery storage facility in Manchester.

The 50MW/250MWh liquid air energy storage project, which is hoped to become one of Europe’s largest energy storage systems, is designed to provide services to support the grid.

The cryogenic energy storage technology utilises air liquefaction, in which ambient air is cooled and turned to liquid at -196°C. The liquid air is stored at low pressure and later heated and regasified to generate power through a turbine.

The company was recently awarded a £10 million grant from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for the development of the project.

Javier Cavada, Highview Power Chief Executive Officer and President, said: “Our facility will deliver much needed clean, reliable and cost-efficient long-duration energy storage to the National Grid.

“The CRYOBattery will help the UK to integrate renewable energy and stabilise the regional electrical grid to ensure future energy security during blackouts and other disruptions.”