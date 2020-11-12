Vestas installs ‘most powerful’ floating offshore wind turbine in Scotland

Vestas has installed what it claims is the largest and most powerful floating offshore wind turbine in Scotland.

The V164 – 9.5MW turbine was installed on a Principle Power WindFloat platform, the first of five such units to be installed at the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm.

They will be installed around 15km off the coast of Kincardineshire at water depths ranging from 60m to 80m.

Allan Birk Wisby, MHI Vestas Project Director said: “We are proud to have the most powerful turbines installed on a floating offshore wind platform.

“The V164-9.5 MW turbines are an excellent fit for the Kincardine project and it is a great achievement by the team to have completed first installation at the quayside. We look forward to completing the remaining four units.”

Kincardine, which is being developed by the Cobra Group, is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 350,000 homes.

A spokesperson from the Cobra Group added: “This is an exciting, world leading project developed by Cobra Group.

“The Kincardine floating wind farm will be the biggest ever built. The installation of the largest turbine ever to have been placed on a floating foundation represents a major milestone for the project and we are very much looking forward to seeing it generate power at site very soon.”