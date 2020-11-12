Infrastructure, Technology

Vestas installs ‘most powerful’ floating offshore wind turbine in Scotland

A total of five V164 – 9.5MW turbines will be installed at the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Thursday 12 November 2020
Image: Vestas

Vestas has installed what it claims is the largest and most powerful floating offshore wind turbine in Scotland.

The V164 – 9.5MW turbine was installed on a Principle Power WindFloat platform, the first of five such units to be installed at the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm.

They will be installed around 15km off the coast of Kincardineshire at water depths ranging from 60m to 80m.

Allan Birk Wisby, MHI Vestas Project Director said: “We are proud to have the most powerful turbines installed on a floating offshore wind platform.

“The V164-9.5 MW turbines are an excellent fit for the Kincardine project and it is a great achievement by the team to have completed first installation at the quayside. We look forward to completing the remaining four units.”

Kincardine, which is being developed by the Cobra Group, is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 350,000 homes.

A spokesperson from the Cobra Group added: “This is an exciting, world leading project developed by Cobra Group.

“The Kincardine floating wind farm will be the biggest ever built. The installation of the largest turbine ever to have been placed on a floating foundation represents a major milestone for the project and we are very much looking forward to seeing it generate power at site very soon.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast