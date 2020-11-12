Almost 80% of people in the UK support the use of renewable energy.

That’s according to the latest BEIS Public Attitudes Tracker, which suggests only 3% of people oppose the deployment of renewable energy.

The report also reveals 85% of the respondents support solar energy, while 79% back wave and tidal power.

Offshore and onshore wind energy have the approval of 77% and 73% of the public, according to the survey of more than 4,000 adults.

The research also shows eight-in-ten people in September 2020 were either very concerned or fairly concerned about climate change.

RenewableUK’s Deputy Chief Executive Melanie Onn said: “The sky-high level of public support in this latest poll chimes with the Prime Minister’s announcement that he wants every UK home to be powered by offshore wind by 2030.

“The industry is on course to achieve that with the mega-projects we’re installing in UK waters during this decade.

“We can build back better after Covid by putting onshore and offshore wind at the heart of our modern energy system, alongside innovative technologies like renewable hydrogen, floating wind and marine power.”