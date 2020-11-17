British Embassy in Bucharest seeks projects to tackle climate change

The British Embassy in Bucharest is seeking applications for projects related to the UK’s priorities as part of the climate change agenda and host of COP26 next year.

Projects can range from clean growth, green finance and nature-based solutions to adaptation and resilience and supporting efforts to raise public awareness about climate change and its socio-economic impact.

That can include a focus on renewable energy, restoration of natural habitats and ecosystems and helping communities to prepare for natural disasters.

Proposals and their budgets should be in RON, with a maximum budget limit of RON48,571 (£8,951) and activities completed by 15th March 2021.

Project proposals must have a clear purpose supported by achievable and measurable outputs – for example, events and reports – as well as outcomes, i.e. what the protect aims to help address through its activity.

The deadline for applications is 26th November 2020.