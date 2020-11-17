New York start-ups offered $10m for cleantech solutions

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced a $10 million (£7.6m) programme to support start-ups advance energy efficient and clean technology solutions.

The New York Climate Progress Programme will provide capital investments to support early stage start-ups that create low carbon goods and services, allowing them to continue to scale decarbonisation products and bring them to market.

Firms focusing on climate technologies that have raised less than $25 million (£18.9m) in private capital, have less than $10 million (£7.6m) in annual revenue and have less than 50 employees can apply for funding.

Applications can be submitted until 6th January 2021 and up to $500,000 3(£79,121) is available per project.

The programme supports New York’s climate and clean energy agenda, including the mandate for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Governor Cuomo said: “A greener future is a brighter one and New York is leading the way forward on protecting our environment while creating new jobs and bolstering our economy.

“The New York Climate Progress Programme will help us support innovative startups that are generating new economic activity with clean, low carbon products and services. The technologies created by these companies can help us fight climate change and support New Yorkers’ livelihoods as we work to make communities across the state more resilient.”