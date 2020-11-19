London to host ‘UK’s largest’ e-scooter trial

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled plans for what claims to be the biggest trial of electric scooters in the UK.

Tfl has launched a competition to select up to three operators to take part in a 12-month trial of rental e-scooters – the scooters will be able to be used on the road and in cycle lanes but not pavements.

The trials are part of a wider plan to encourage people to use greener forms of transport and improve air quality in London and the operators will be required to provide data to TfL and the boroughs to understand the impact of e-scooters on the city’s zero emission targets.

A geofencing technology will be used to reduce speeds from a maximum of about 15mph down to 8mph in ‘go slow’ areas’.

The total number of e-scooters involved in the trial has not yet been determined, but TfL expects to start with between 60 to 150 e-scooters per participating borough.

Almost a third of the capital’s boroughs have already expressed interest in taking part in e-scooter rental schemes, with the trial due to start next spring.

Michael Hurwitz, TfL’s Director of Transport Innovation, said: “Safety will be our number one priority during this e-scooter rental trial, which will be critical to providing us the data and insights we need to determine whether e-scooters are a viable part of a greener and healthier future for London.”