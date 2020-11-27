Siemens Gamesa bags 130MW order for subsidy-free Canadian wind project

Siemens Gamesa has been awarded a 130MW order to supply wind turbines to what is claimed to be one of the first subsidy-free wind projects in Canada.

The Rattlesnake Ridge project, which is predicted to provide clean energy for the equivalent of more than 79,000 homes in Alberta, will accommodate 26 turbines.

With this wind farm, which is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2022, Siemens Gamesa estimates to reach a total of 3.5GW installed Canadian wind capacity.

Shannon Sturgil, Chief Executive Officer Onshore North America at Siemens Gamesa, said: “We’re proud to expand our partnership with Berkshire Hathaway Energy into Canada.

“With this order, we will have over 3GW with Berkshire Hathaway Energy in North America, enough to mitigate over seven million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.”

According to the Canadian Wind Energy Association, the country now has 13.4GW of installed wind energy as at the end of 2019, with Alberta representing the third-largest market in the country with 1.7GW of capacity.