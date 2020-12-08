British Embassy in Dakar calls for bids for climate change projects

The British Embassy in Dakar is seeking applications for projects related to the UK’s priorities as part of the climate agenda and host of COP26 next year.

Projects can focus on areas including clean growth, green finance, nature-based solutions, climate change adaptation and resilience as well as youth and civil society engagement in environmental social action.

Project proposals must have a clear purpose supported by achievable and measurable outputs, for example events and reports and outcomes, I.e.e what the project aims to help address through its activity.

The maximum budget limit is £8,000 and activity should be completed by 15th March 2021.

The deadline for applications is 14th December 2020.

The crucial milestones will be the submission of the draft report in February 2021 and the final report in March 2021.