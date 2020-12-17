Accenture invests in power and grid tech firm Reactive Technologies

Accenture has made a strategic investment and formed an alliance with Reactive Technologies, a London-based provider of power and grid technology.

Reactive Technologies offers measurement, real-time analytics and data services that can help grid operators and other energy market players address the challenges of effectively integrating the surge in renewables into the grid, using data and digital technology as key enablers.

It is now part of Accenture Ventures’ ‘Project Spotlight’, an immersive engagement and investment programme that targets emerging technology software businesses.

Through the programme, the technology company will co-innovate with Accenture and its clients at its Innovation Hubs, Labs and Liquid Studios, working with experts to bring solutions to market “more quickly and more effectively”.

Stephanie Jamison, a Senior Managing Director who leads Accenture’s utilities business said: “As electricity production from wind and solar continues to grow, the share of variable renewables in the production mix is likely to present stability challenges for utilities to balance their grids.

“We believe Reactive Technologies’ innovative technology solutions can help improve critical decision making by moving from models to measurement. Coupled with Accenture’s experience in the utilities business, our Industry X business’ focus on grid-balancing expertise and our global reach, these services can accelerate the creation of the utility of the future. This type of collaboration is key to helping our clients achieve their sustainability and business goals.”