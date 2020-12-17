E.ON and RWE ink PPA for Humber Gateway offshore wind farm

E.ON UK has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with RWE Renewables for 100% of the electricity produced by the Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm.

The deal comes into effect from 2022 until 2035 and includes the Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) from the plant.

Humber Gateway, located off the East Yorkshire coast, has an installed capacity of 219MW and is capable of generating enough green electricity to power around 300,000 homes.

The PPA follows on from the previous agreement to supply E.ON UK’s customers with green electricity from the offshore wind farm, which is due to end in 2022.

Michael Lewis, E.ON UK Chief Executive said: “We’re fully committed to combating the climate crisis and helping the UK meet its net zero targets.

“Part of that is providing our customers with smart, personalised and sustainable solutions and this agreement with RWE secures yet another significant contribution to the 100% renewable electricity we provide to millions of customers around the country as a first step in that journey.“

RWE recently sold a 49% stake in Humber Gateway to Greencoat but continues to operate the wind farm with a 51% share.

By the end of 2022, the energy company aims to expand its renewables portfolio to more than 13GW of capacity with an investment of €5 billion (£4.5bn).

Tom Glover, RWE Renewables Chief Commercial Officer and UK Country Chair added: “As one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, we are committed to dedicating our energy for a sustainable life. The UK plays a key role in RWE’s strategy to grow its renewables business and to become carbon neutral by 2040.

“With the signing of the PPA with E.ON UK we demonstrate our ability to support electricity suppliers in providing CO2-free power to their customers.”