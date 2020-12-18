Infrastructure, Top Stories

Siemens Gamesa and Ørsted extend US partnership with 298MW onshore wind project

The project will generate enough energy to power nearly 85,000 homes

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 18 December 2020
Siemens Gamesa wind turbines
Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa has signed an agreement with Ørsted to supply wind turbines for a 298MW wind facility in the US, the first onshore project of their ongoing partnership.

The Haystack project is predicted to provide clean energy to nearly 85,000 homes.

The project in Nebraska, which is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2021, will consist of 51 wind turbines.

Shannon Sturgil, Chief Executive Officer of Onshore North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, said: “Orsted is a key partner in our offshore business and we are excited to expand that partnership into onshore wind power.”

In total, Siemens Gamesa has installed more than 23GW of wind power in the US and together with Ørsted have deployed more than 1,300 offshore wind turbines.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast