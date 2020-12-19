Government backs research on the link between nature and mental health

The government has announced funding for seven sites, which will research how nature can be used to improve mental health and wellbeing.

Each site, which will receive a share of £5.5 million, will test how to support patients using green activities, including walking and cycling, community gardening and tree planting.

The successful projects, which secured funding, are located in Bristol, Manchester, Nottingham, South Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Surrey and Humber, Coast and Vale.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “Many of us have seen first-hand during this difficult time the benefit that connecting with nature can have on our health and mental wellbeing and I am delighted to announce the first sites for this inspiring scheme which will improve people’s access to and engagement with nature and green spaces.”

Chief Executive of Natural England Marian Spain said: “I’m delighted that Natural England will be working with the seven areas who have been awarded funding to help support a resurgence in the provision and use of parks, nature reserves and green spaces in towns and in the countryside.”