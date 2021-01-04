Government greenlights Ørsted’s Hornsea Three offshore wind farm

The government has given the go-ahead for Ørsted‘s 2.4GW Hornsea Three Offshore wind farm in the North Sea, off the North Norfolk Coast.

The wind farm, which will comprise up to 300 wind turbines, is forecast to generate approximately 2,400MW of electricity, enough to meet the average daily needs of more than two million households.

In January 2020, Ørsted commissioned the 1.2GW Hornsea One, which is claimed to be the world’s largest operational offshore wind farm.

A few months later, in October, construction on the 1.4GW Hornsea Two started – the project is scheduled to be completed by 2022.

Duncan Clark, Head of UK Region for Ørsted, said: “This determination is the culmination of a thorough and rigorous process which ensures that the project can deliver much needed clean energy at scale for the UK, whilst ensuring the potential environmental impacts of the project are minimised.

“The unique compensation plan for Hornsea Three demonstrates that the industry can continue to deliver on the Government’s offshore wind ambition of 40GW by 2030 in a sensitive and environmentally responsible way and we would like to thank Shoney Wind for providing specialist knowledge on kittiwake artificial nesting towers.”