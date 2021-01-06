Are you looking ahead?

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Near term prices react to near term conditions. Understand what’s driving the short term market challenges.

Behind any immediate cloud if you look ahead there is a silver lining, but where do you need to focus attention.

LNG is all at sea, but shipments are expected soon. Learn why and when we expect arrivals.

Why the current lock down is different to last years and what that means for pricing.

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

This is a promoted article.