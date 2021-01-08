Almost nine-in-ten Germans support ‘greater use of renewable energy’

Nearly nine-in-ten German citizens support an expansion of renewable energy installations in the country.

That’s one of the findings of new research by the German Renewable Energy Agency (AEE), which suggests that almost 57% of Germans agree that greater use of renewables could strengthen the regional economy.

The survey of more than 1,000 people, conducted by the polling institute YouGov, also showed nearly 76% of the residents who live near a solar park think it is good to have one in the area close to their neighbourhood.

However, more than half oppose the idea of wind farm developments in forests.

Among the most popular ways of promoting the energy transition in Germany, the public supports the introduction of a carbon price and further investment in climate-friendly heating systems, according to the study.

Dr Robert Brandt, Managing Director of AEE, said: “A clear majority of Germans are in favour of an even stronger expansion of renewable energies than before and recognise the enormous opportunities of their expansion and the need for power grids for the local economy.”