Volker Beckers appointed to Igloo Energy board as Non-Exec Chairman

Volker Beckers has been appointed to challenger energy supplier Igloo Energy’s board as Non-Executive Chairman.

The former Npower CEO boasts more than 25 years of experience in senior positions across the energy sector and the role marks his first role with an energy supplier since leaving the business in 2012.

He will advise on Igloo Energy‘s strategy as the challenger brand plans rapid and sustainable growth.

He said: “I am passionate about driving an energy sector which is fit for the future. With technology set to play an integral part in this evolution, Igloo Energy is a natural fit for my skill set and passion.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for both the energy industry and Igloo, full of challenge and promise. We need energy solutions which support people in reducing their carbon footprint whilst protecting their finances and are easy to use. This is exactly where Igloo delivers.”