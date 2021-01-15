Scotland awards £444k to tackle fuel poverty this winter

The Scottish Government has announced the first project to receive a share of a £7 million fund to tackle fuel poverty this winter.

The Fuel Bank Foundation is receiving £444,500 to extend its work, which includes providing same-day support to top up prepayment meters for those at risk of disconnection and help households that are reliant on solid fuel – often people living in remote and rural communities.

The funding for winter fuel is part of the £100 million winter support package announced by the government in November.

Matthew Cole, Chair of trustees at Fuel Bank Foundation said: “The Scottish Government’s commitment to providing funding for our fuel banks through the winter will ensure we can continue providing emergency support at a time when many households will be feeling the pinch from increased winter fuel costs and the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. We also recognise challenges faced by households using solid fuels and are pleased to be able to introduce support in these situations too.

“Tighter COVID-19 restrictions will mean people spending more time at home and therefore using more energy on heating and lighting and putting extra pressure on their already stretched finances.

“As a charitable trust we rely on funding from central and devolved government, local authorities, energy companies, and other charitable organisations. Their financial support is invaluable to us and to those in society who depend on it the most.”